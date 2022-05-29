2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - AshantiGold 2-2 Accra Lions

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions FC came from behind twice to hold AshantiGold SC to a pulsating draw at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Miners couldn't hold onto their advantage as they conceded in the dying embers of the game as the match ended 2-2.



AshantiGold remains at the 10th position on the league standings whereas Lions also maintained their 12th place and are close to retaining their top-flight status.



AshantiGold trainer Thomas Duah affected two changes to the team that beat Elmina Sharks FC 3-1 in the last round last week at the Nduom Sports Complex.



Teenager Ishmael Junior Abubakari was handed his very first start of the season. The 16-year-old shot-stopper replaced Dennis Votere between the sticks.



John Josiah Andoh was brought into the starting lineup after taking the place of Elijah Addai.



Lions manager James Nicholas Francis made three alterations to the starting lineup that were held to a scoreless stalemate in Accra last weekend.



Shawkan Hunalf Mohammed took the place of suspended Abdul Rashid Abubakar whilst Abdul Samari Salifu paved the way for Adomako Boateng.



Rich Sackey also returned from suspension to replace Abdul Ocansey in defence for the Accra-based side.



Yaw Annor opened the scoring of the match in the 23rd minute with his 17th goal of the campaign to put AshantiGold ahead.



Annor received a brilliant pass from Stephen Owusu Banahene in the middle before lifting over the onrushing Lions goalkeeper Frederick Asare to slot home the opener.



The visitors came very close to getting the equaliser eight minutes into the second half but Abdul Bassit Seidu had his attempt going a whisker wide.



Lions pulled parity in the 64th minute through substitute Eric Okyere who nicked the ball past Kwadwo Amoako after a challenge to put the ball at the back of the net.



AshantiGold restored their advantage one minute from full-time with a brilliant strike from Annor who got his second goal of the game and 19th of the season.



Lions scored at the death to level matters after midfielder Shawkan Hunalf Mohammed headed in a cross in stoppage time.