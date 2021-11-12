2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 3: Match Preview – RTU vs WAFA

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Returnees Real Tamale United back to Tamale to probe for their first win in the Ghana top-flight and their opponents are the very plucky WAFA.



The Pride of the North will be playing their second home match after the opening weekend 1-1 draw with Great Olympics.



This was followed by a 3-2 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium to Legon Cities FC.



RTU are being driven by young midfielder David Abagna Sandan who joined them this season from AshantiGold.



Abagna is on three goals in two matches after scoring in their opener and in the defeat on match day 2.



WAFA will be making that long trip from the south to the Northern Regional capital in search of their first win of the season.



The Academy lost their opener 1-0 to King Faisal on the road and rallied to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak at home.



Striker Marvin Owusu who was sent off in their opener in Kumasi will be available for selection after serving a one-match ban.