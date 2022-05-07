2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 28 Match Preview - Medeama vs Ashantigold

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC will welcome Ashantigold to the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League matchday 28.



The Yellow and Mauves held Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw in their last league game and are currently out of the top four teams.



Medeama will go into this encounter with full confidence having in mind that they are invincible in their last two games at home.



They are currently tied on 43 points with Great Olympics who sit 4th position on the league log, however, a win for Medeama could propel them into the top four clubs.



Coach Abdul Umar Rabi's side have managed two wins, three draws, and one defeat in their last five matches.



Meanwhile, Ashantigold go into Sunday's game on the back of a 5-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium last weekend.



Medeama will have to deal with Yaw Annor who have been ruthless for the miners in the last two games.



The enterprising winger has managed 5 goals in the last two games. He bagged four goals against Berekum Chelsea and scored the only goal that propelled his side to victory over Great Olympics at away.



Yaw Annor sits second on the goal king race with 16 and is trailing Kotoko’s Frank Mbella by just two goals.



Ashantigold are 10th on the table with 38 points and a win could better their chances of making the top four at the end of the season.