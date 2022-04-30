2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Karela United vs Gold Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United are back to their comfort zone and are tipped for the points against Gold Stars on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Passioners return to the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park after a morale-boosting 1-1 draw at second-placed Bechem United.



Bismark Kobby Mensah's side are chasing a third consecutive win at home after accounting for Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC.



Karela are eighth on the table with 37 points after 26 matches.



Gold Stars are three places behind their hosts in 11th position but separated by just two points .



The Bibiani-based side have won their last two matches- all played at home- against Great Olympics and Eleven Wonders.



Michael Osei and his boys are poised to retain their premiership slot but are chasing a first away win in the top-flight.