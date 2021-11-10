2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Report - Medeama 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Substitute Joshua Akoto scored an injury-time for an equalizer for new boys Bibiani Gold Stars to earn a priceless 1-1 draw at Medeama on match Day-2 of the Ghana Premier League match on Tuesday.



Amed Toure scored a goal of the season contender with a superb bicycle kick on 81 minutes to send the home fans into a frenzy.



However, when everything appeared destined for a hard-fought victory, the visitors capitalised on a defensive howler from Fataw Sulemana to pull the trigger at Akoon Park.



The Mauve and Yellows will down after squandering several goal-scoring opportunities.



The home side hit the woodwork in the first half with goalkeeper Yaw Ansah becoming a stumbling to an avalanche of goals.



Pressure will begin to mount on coach Ignatius Fosu following his side's unflattering start to the season.



The two-time FA Cup winners lost 4-0 at Bechem United and have now followed it up with a 1-1 draw at home to the miners.



It's an all-familiar script after Medeama drew 1-1 with Great Olympics in their first home match of the season last term.



Medeama will remain rocked-bottom after the latest setback.