2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 16 Match Report- King Faisal 2-0 RTU

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on this matchday 16.



The Insha Allah boys had gone four games without a win in the ongoing season and needed to turn their season around with a win.



The two teams created a lot of chances in the first half but were unable to put the ball at the back of the net.



David Oppong scored the opening goal of the game in the 57th minute to put King Faisal in the lead.



The Kumasi-based side dominated the second half and got another goal in the 75th minute through Enock Morrison.



Morrison's goal was enough to secure the three points for King Faisal at home.



King Faisal have moved up to the third position on the table and are tied up on 26 points with Medeama on the league table.