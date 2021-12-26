2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 10: Match Report – Bibiani Gold Stars 3-1 Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bibiani Gold Stars moved into the top half with an impressive 3-1 home win against Karela United in the first meeting between the two western teams in the Ghana Premier League on boxing day.



Gold Stars had failed to win in their last two games coming into this one and they produced a strong performance in the first 45 minutes to lead 1-0 at halftime.



Forward Prince Owusu made no mistake as he converted a penalty in the 44th minute.



It got worse for Karela United in the second half as they were reduced to 10 men after Humid Dafie received a second yellow card two minutes into the half.



Gold Stars took advantage of the extra man to double their lead in the 63rd minute through Charles Gyamfi.



Karela tried to stage an unlikely comeback as Umar Bashiru pulled a goal back, but Nuhu Sule made sure of the three points with a 90th minute strike.



The result extends Karela’s poor run to three games without victory, meanwhile, Gold Stars have moved up to 9th.