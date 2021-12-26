2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 10 Match Preview - Accra Lions vs. Real Tamale United

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions FC is still searching for their first win under new coach James Nicholas Francis as they take on Real Tamale United on Monday in Sogakope.



The British trainer took over from Andreas Rainer Kraft who departed the club on mutual consent about a month ago.



Lions are winless in the four matches Francis has been in charge as the coach. Three defeats and one draw in all competitions.



The premiership newbies go into this game on the back of back-to-back losses to Hearts of Oak in the league last week and in the FA Cup in the midweek.



Lions are facing RTU with just one ambition, a return to winning ways to ensure their home invincibility remains intact.



They have two wins and two draws from their four home games in the league this campaign.



Three games in Accra and the other in Sogakope due to a temporal closure of the Accra Sports Stadium.



RTU will be trekking to Sogakope for Monday's encounter with enough motivation after some good results in the last two league games.



The 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko SC in Kumasi and the 2-0 victory over Elmina Sharks FC at home last time are morale boosters for the "WeyUna" lads.



RTU saw off second-tier side Dreams Tamale to progress in the FA Cup in the midweek.



Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko's side has not been bad on the road this campaign with 2 losses, 1 draw, and 1 win from four away matches.



The Northern Pride are facing the Lions without top marksman David Abagna Sandan who is currently in the national team's camp.



Abagna is the premiership's leading top scorer with 8 goals in 9 appearances and has also provided two assists in the process.



Tanko will also not be having Abdulai Hafiz and Issah Huda available for Monday's fixture due to injuries they are carrying.