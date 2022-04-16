2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Preview of Aduana Stars vs. AshantiGold

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars will be looking all the points to keep their title ambitions on course when they tackle AshantiGold SC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 25 on Sunday.



In order to keep their chase for a top four place at the end of season, the Fire Boys need to be beat AshantiGold at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to remain in contention.



Last week's 2-1 defeat to Great Olympics in Accra where they conceded the second goal in stoppage time from the spot has seen Aduana drop out of the top four places.



They are presently lying at the 5th position and are 13 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko SC with Medeama SC and Olympics leapfrogging them.



Aduana recovered from the loss to Olympics in the midweek with a 3-2 victory over King Faisal Babes in Dormaa Ahenkro to sail through to the FA Cup semi-finals.



The season's top scorer Bright Adjei was absent during the cup game against Faisal but he is available for Sunday's fixture. He has 12 goals and 4 assists this campaign.



Stop gap coach Ben Zola has no injury or suspension concerns going into this encounter.



AshantiGold will making the journey from Obuasi to Dormaa Ahenkro with a lot of confidence following their heavy win over WAFA SC in the last round.



The Miners got the better off the Academy lads with a 6-0 thrashing at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi last week with a hatrick from forward Yaw Annor.



Annor takes his season's tally in the league to 11 goals and will key in the scheme of affairs for AshantiGold in Sunday's match.



AshantiGold are six points clear off the relegation zone as they find themselves in the top half of the premiership standings with 31 points from 24 rounds.



The Miners aim at finishing within the top five at the end of the season which mean they must get at least a point from this weekend's game against Aduana.



Thomas Duah's side are facing a herculean task having managed only one win in their previous 10 visits to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the league.



The only victory against Aduana in Dormaa was in 2013. They have drawn three and lost six times in the other fixtures.