2021/22 Ghana Premier League: New season kicks off today- Check all matchday 1 games

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season is set to kick off today, Friday, October 29, 2021.



Last season produced an exciting contest between the 18 clubs and saw Accra Hearts of Oak being crowned champions after a difficult start to the campaign.



After weeks of pre-season for the various clubs, the stage is now ready for the teams to go head to head.



With the new league season, newcomers Accra Lions FC are scheduled to host Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium today.



The game poised to thrill fans will be played under floodlight and will kick off at 18:00GMT.



Later tomorrow, giants Asante Kotoko will play as a guest to Dreams FC in what will be a very tough contest.



Defending champions Hearts of Oak will not be in action until Sunday when the team takes on Legon Cities FC in Accra.



Check out the first round of matches for the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League below:



