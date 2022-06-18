2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks go into final matchday already relegated

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Elmina Sharks will take on Accra Great Olympics in the final Ghana Premier League game of the season already relegated.



Any positive result in the game will not change their fortunes in the league.



The matchday 34 encounter will be held at the Paa Kwesi Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina at 3:00 pm on Sunday afternoon.



Their relegation was confirmed on Sunday 29th May when they were defeated 3-0 by Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in Berekum. Emmanuel Sarpong, Collins Ameyaw, and Hanry Ainsu scored for Berekum Chelsea.



Elmina Sharks, formerly Coconut Grove Sharks FC, were promoted to the top flight in 2016.



Some of their players are likely to be sold by the management of the club when the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League ends on Sunday. Others will also likely stay with the team and fight for promotion to the top flight.



The top scorers for the Green and Whites were Tahir Mensah and Francis Gyetuah. They scored three goals each in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.