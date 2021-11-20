2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Aduana FC vs RTU game rained off

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Premier League week four game between Aduana Football Club and Real Tamale United had to be called off in the second half due to bad weather.



The two teams played 10 minutes in the second half with scores at 1-1 before the referee halted proceedings in the 52nd minute.



Aduana Stars scored first in the game through Bright Adjei with a lovely finish. It was his second consecutive goal of the week.



Badu Danquah got the equalizer for Real Tamale United from a rebound after Ronald Frimpong’s ball was saved by the Aduana Stars goalkeeper.



According to reports from the match venue, the weather conditions were unfavorable for the game to continue.



More to follow….