2021/22 GPL week 6 match preview: Elmina Sharks vs. Karela United

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks FC will try to get their second win of the season on Saturday night when they welcome Karela United FC to the Nduom Sports Complex in the Ghana Premier League.



Sharks recorded their first victory of the campaign at home and would want to make it back-to-back wins in the matchday six fixture.



The "Botwekumba" will have to do this without head coach Nii Odartey Lamptey following his resignation after the defeat to Eleven Wonders FC last time.



Sharks go into Saturday's match on the back of the 3-1 loss to Wonders in Techiman to former coach Yaw Acheampong.



Assistant coach Sam Addo will lead the Sea Animals into Saturday's clash against Karela following Lamptey's departure from the club.



Addo will have a full compliment of his squad available for selection to face the Anyinase based club in Elmina.



Karela are winless in their last two league matches, this is pushing them to go to Elmina in search of a win on Saturday night under the floodlights at the Nduom Sports Complex.



The Pride and Passion side have higher hopes of getting at least a point against Sharks as they haven't lost in their previous two visits.



The last two visits to Elmina have seen Karela drew 1-1 with Sharks in all two games with the former scoring first before the hosts equalise.



Karela boast of a good record against the "Botwekumba" having been undefeated in the last four meetings, two wins and two draws.



The club from Nzema-Aiyinase are yet to pick three points after two matches on the road this campaign, a draw in Obuasi and a defeat in Tarkwa.



Karela gaffer Bismark Kobi-Mensah has a fully strength squad available to him for selection for Saturday's encounter with Sharks.