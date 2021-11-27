2021/22 GPL week 5 match report - Legon Cities 0-1 Aduana Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars claimed their second win of the season with a vital 1-0 victory over Legon Cities FC on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Back to bataan Yahaya Mohammed's first half screamer was enough for Aduana to make it back-to-back wins in the premiership.



Cities gaffer Maxwell Konadu made no changes to the squad that held WAFA SC to a 2-2 stalemate in Sogakope last week.



A first half injury to defender Joseph Adjei paved way for Andrews Ntim Manu to make his debut for the Royals.



Michael Ampadu also returned from his long-term injury to make the bench.



Aduana head coach Asare Bediako made three alterations to the squad that mauled Real Tamale United 5-1 in Dormaa Ahenkro last Monday.



Mohammed earned himself a starting berth after scoring on his lengthy layoff return as he took the place of Samuel Bioh.



Nurudeen Abdulai and Derrick Afeson Boateng also replaced Kingsley Brefo and Farouk Adams respectively in the starting lineup for the Ogya lads.



The first real attempt on goal fell the way of the hosts but Michel Otou's shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Joseph Addo.



Mohammed scored for the second consecutive time to give Aduana the lead in the 28th minute.



A thunderous strike from a free-kick on the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.



The Royal tried all attempts to get the leveller in the second half but couldn't find the cutting edge as the Ogya Boys claimed all maximum points of the match.



Cities nearly drew level in the game with Asamoah Boateng's header went a little higher over the crossbar after goalkeeper Addo had already been beaten.



This is Aduana's first win against Cities on the road since 2012 to extend Cities' winless streak to three matches.