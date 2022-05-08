2021/22 GPL week 28: Match Preview - Eleven Wonders  vs Karela United 

Soccer News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Relegation-threatened Eleven Wonders welcome Karela United to Techiman in search of a win after failing to win their previous two games.



After a miraculous 3-2 victory over title contenders Bechem United, Wonders have struggled to impress, losing to Bibiani Gold Stars and being held by Great Olympics, both winnable games. As a result, they have returned to the bottom three.



They need a strong performance at home against Karela on Sunday to boost their chances of playing in the top-flight next season.



But Karela is expected to complicate matters for Wonders. The former is in good form, having won two and drawn two of their last three games.



They have only conceded one goal and scored four to move from the bottom half to the top half of the league. A win would move them up from the seventh place and make them legitimate contenders to finish the season among the top four.



The last meeting between the two teams resulted in a 4-2 victory for Karela. Everything appears to be in their favor, but they must be wary of a wounded lion desperate to recover.