2021/22 GPL week 1 preview: Karela United vs Aduana Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United have brought in a new coach in the person of Kobby Mensah, an ex-Ghana U-17 striker who is regarded as one of the promising young coaches in the country.



His task is to lift the 'Passioners' but that will be difficult after the club sold their lethal forward Diawusie Taylor to an Egyptian club.



Their final pre-season friendly ended in a 3-0 win over Division One League campaigners Samartex which happens to be coach Mensah's former club.



The match was played at their CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase.



Last week, they were at the Kembuley Central Mosque to ask for Allah's blessings in this season's league.



The playing body, technical, and some management members paid a courtesy call on the chief of the Aiyinase Traditional Area Nana Etwe Kpanyinli VI and his elders for team introduction to seek their support.



Aduana Stars were quiet on the transfer market but the signing of Emmanuel Gyamfi cannot be overlooked.



The former Asante Kotoko captain scored on his debut in the 2-1 win over Asekem FC.



Aduana wrapped up their preparations with a defeat- a 1-0 reverse to Bofoakwa Tano in Fiapre.