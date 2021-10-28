You are here: HomeSports2021 10 28Article 1390072

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2021/22 GPL week 1 match preview: King Faisal vs WAFA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

King Faisal Football Club King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal survived relegation last season by the skin of the teeth and know it was a hellish experience until the final day of the competition.

They will be hoping for a good start against WAFA who finished third last term.

Faisal wrapped up their preparations for the start of the season with a 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in Techiman.

Returnee striker Ibrahim Osman found the back of the net again in pre-season for the Insha Allah Boys.

Faisal have also landed midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie on loan from Asante Kotoko.

They will be lead on the bench by former Wa All Stars coach Nurudeen Ahmed.

WAFA have lost their head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to big boys Asante Kotoko and have brought in an experienced Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza.

The 29-year-old Spaniard will be taking charge of his first-ever top-flight club.

The Sogakope-based have lost some key players including talisman Augustine Boakye who signed for Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Also, midfielders Nii Gyashie Bortey and Enoch Asubonteng have signed for Legon Cities and Accra Hearts of Oak respectively.

Defender Ibrahim Abukari, who captained them last season, will miss their season opener with reports saying he is abroad looking for a club.

But Eric Asamany has regained full fitness and ready to star for the boys.

News

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko went missing on August 30

Police set records straight on case of missing Lands Commission woman

Business

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Dan Botwe

Collect right property tax – Botwe to Assemblies

Entertainment

Shatta Wale and Medikal in happy mood

'Deeper Than Blood' - Shatta Wale's first tweet after release from jail

Africa

Paul Kagame is Rwandan President

Rwanda prez Kagame's son living in US$6.9 milion LA mansion - Report

Opinions

George Akuffo Dampare is the IGP

IGP Dampare should be lauded for curing impunity