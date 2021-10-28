You are here: HomeSports2021 10 28Article 1390084

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

2021/22 GPL season will be more competitive than last campaign - Richard Mpong

Former Ghana international Richard Mpong has said that the upcoming Ghana Premier League season will be more competitive as compared to last season.

The 20221/22 domestic top-flight kick starts on Friday, October 29, 2021, with intriguing fixtures.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Aben FM, he affirmed that the upcoming season will be better than the 2020/21 campaign.

“I have monitored the clubs and I believe with the kind of recruitment they have done, the league is going to be more competitive than last season. It will definitely be better than the 2020/21 season.”

“Truth to be told, it will be difficult for any other club in the GPL to beat Hearts of Oak considering their squad depth,” he said.