2021/22 GPL season will be competitive than last campaign - Richard Mpong

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Richard Mpong has said the upcoming Ghana Premier League season will be competitive as compared to last season.



The 20221/22 domestic top-flight kick starts on Friday, October 29, 2021 with intriguing fixtures.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Aben FM, he affirmed the upcoming season will be better than the 2020/21 campaign.



He insisted other clubs in the league will find it difficult to beat Hearts of Oak as he believes the side has got quality players.



“I have monitored the clubs and I believe with the kind of recruitment they have done; the league is going to be more competitive than last season. It will definitely be better than the 2020/21 season”



“Truth to be told, it will be difficult for any other club in the GPL to beat Hearts of Oak considering their squad depth” he said.