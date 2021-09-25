2021/22 GPL season: Hearts of Oak open title defence against Legon Cities

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has announced the fixtures for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The opening weekend starts on Friday, 29 October, 2021 and set to end on Sunday, 19 June 2022.



Champions Hearts of Oak open their title defence against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Giants Asante Kotoko travel to the Theatre of Dreams to face Dreams FC in another tantalizing fixture.



Debutants Accra Lions FC will be at home to Elmina Sharks and Gold Stars, another newcomer, host Berekum Chelsea in Bibiani.



Returnees Real Tamale United host Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.



Match Day 6 features the Garden City Derby between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.



The Bono derby between Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea is scheduled for Match Day 9.



The first Ga Mashie derby between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics will be played on Match Day 16 with the return fixture of Great Olympics hosting their city rivals on Match Day 33.



