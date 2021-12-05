You are here: HomeSports2021 12 05Article 1416379

Sports News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

2021/22 GPL matchday 6: Great Olympics v Bechem Utd preview

Great Olympics will chase a third win of the new 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season this weekend when the team takes on Bechem United.

The two clubs commenced the ongoing campaign with inconsistent forms but have still managed to perform decently per the standings of the division.

With two wins, two draws, and one assist, Great Olympics sit 5th on the Ghana Premier League table and with five points.

For the opponent, Bechem United has picked a point more after winning three matches and losing the remaining two after playing five matches this season.

With no real difference in terms of points between these two teams, they feel the three points are up for grabs this weekend.

As a result, the footballghana.com team is predicting an explosive encounter between Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United this weekend in this preview.

Player to watch:

Maxwell Abbey Quaye – The Great Olympics talisman is amongst the best players in the Ghana Premier League in the first five matches.

Besides his six goals for his club, he has been the inspiration for the team in the absence of last season’s poster boy Gladson Awako. He will be instrumental for Olympics in the game against Bechem United.

Predicted scoreline:

Great Olympics 2-1 Bechem United.

