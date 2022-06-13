2021/22 GPL matchday 33: Imoro Ibrahim’s stunning free-kick inspires Kotoko to victory against Sharks

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Young defender Imoro Ibrahim scored with a fantastic effort from a direct free-kick on Sunday night to inspire Asante Kotoko to defeat Elmina Sharks 3-0 in the Ghana Premier League.



The team nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors today hosted Sharks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a matchday 33 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



The game played as last match of games played on the matchday was scheduled to pave way for the official coronation of Asante Kotoko as league champions.



On the matchday, the team based in Kumasi dominated play and led at halftime. It was all thanks to talented left-back Imoro Ibrahim who curled in a free-kick from long range.



The goal scored in the 24th minute saw Asante Kotoko stay in the lead for a long time before a brace from George Mfegue propelled the team to secure a narrow 3-0 victory at full-time.



Courtesy of the league triumph this season, Asante Kotoko are set to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.







