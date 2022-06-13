2021/22 GPL matchday 33: Gold Stars stun Aduana Stars with a 1-0 win in Dormaa

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Gold Stars recorded a historic win against Aduana Stars on Sunday afternoon when the two teams locked horns in the Ghana Premier League.



The home grounds of Aduana Stars in Dormaa, known as the den has been impregnable for most clubs including the top teams in the division.



Today, Bibiani Gold Stars who secured promotion to play in the Ghanaian top-flight last season visited the Nana Agyemang Badu Park for the first time this season.



In a game where the home team was tipped to secure a win, they were faced with a tough opponent that did not want to lose.



After just 15 minutes into the first half, Bibiani Gold Stars took the lead when Michael Enu scored with a fine effort.



Despite the good efforts from Aduana Stars in the remainder of the game, the team could not equalise and have been forced to succumb to a narrow win to the team from Bibiani at the end of the 90 minutes.