2021/22 GPL matchday 31: Berekum Chelsea vs Elmina Sharks preview

Sports News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League is set to continue this weekend with matches scheduled to be cleared on matchday 31.



In the next few weeks, the Ghanaian top-flight league will gear up for its conclusive end.



This weekend, the Ghana FA has paved way for all nine games on matchday 31 to be cleared.



On the matchday, relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks will make the trip to Berekum to fight for points in a game against Berekum Chelsea.



Taking a cue from the position of Elmina Sharks on the league table, the team certainly deserves the tag of underdogs.



However, it must be emphasised that an upset is written all over the cards. Berekum Chelsea appears to be already safe from relegation and may not be motivated that much when compared to the visiting team.



Sharks are winless in the last five matches and must win at all cost this weekend to stand any chance of avoiding the drop.



Further dropping more points will seal the team’s relegation at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier league season.



Date and kick off time:



The contest between Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks will be played on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



Predicted scoreline:



Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Elmina Sharks.



