2021/22 GPL matchday 25: Wonders exude 'wonders' to defeat Bechem United 3-2

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The clash between Eleven Wonders and Bechem United ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon as the former secured a vital 3-2 victory.



The club based in Techiman today hosted the Hunters at the Ohene Ameyaw Park to fight for points on matchday 25 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Courtesy of a poor start from the hosts, Bechem United led by an Augustine Okrah strike at halftime.



With Bechem United continuing to dominate the game after recess, the team scored again through Emmanuel Owusu in the 61st minute to double their lead.



Losing but playing with a lot of resilience, Eleven Wonders still managed to turn things around with the help of the massive support from the home fans.



Attacker Laar Ibrahim halved the deficit in the 79th minute when he scored with a fine effort.



With the momentum now on the team’s side, they pushed and scored two more goals in added time, all thanks to Laar Ibrahim who finished the game with a hat-trick.



With the 3-2 win today, Eleven Wonders has climbed to 15th on the Ghana Premier League table.