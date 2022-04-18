2021/22 GPL matchday 25: Legon Cities beat Medeama 3-1

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 25th round of matches in the Ghana Premier League began on time, with Legon Cities hosting Medeama SC at the El-Wak Stadium.



The Accra based club who were fired up through out the game whipped the Yellow and Mauve 3-1.



Rahman Abdul in the 53rd minute and Hans Kwofie in the 61st and 90+9th minute scored for the home team, while Vincent Atinga scored a penalty for Medeama in the 87th minute.



Legon Cities bounces back after losing 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea last weekend.



The defeat dropped Medeama to fifth place on the table, where they now have 39 points.



Legon Cities are currently ninth on the table with 33 points and they take on Asante Kotoko who were defeated by RTU today in their next game.



Medeama will play WAFA who won against Berekum Chelsea today in their next game.