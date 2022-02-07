You are here: HomeSports2022 02 07Article 1462978

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

2021/22 GPL matchday 16 report: Eleven Wonders and WAFA draw blank in Techiman

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eleven Wonders Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wonders were unable to recover from their heavy defeat against Legon Cities last week as they share the spoils with West African Football Academy on Sunday.

The Techiman-based club were held to a 0-0 draw by the Academy boys at the Nana Ameyaw Park to keep them in the relegation spot.

In the game, Eleven Wonders hoped for a win but WAFA proved to be a tough opposition.

WAFA have now drawn three consecutive away matches with the previous two coming at Accra Lions and Bechem United.

They are now on a five-match unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment