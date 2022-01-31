2021/22 GPL matchday 15: Yaw Annor nets brace for Ashgold in 2-1 win against Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

In-demand attacker, Yaw Annor netted a brace for Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday afternoon as the team defeated Dreams 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.



As reported by footballghana last week, the attacking sensation is wanted by clubs in Germany after his impressive consistent displays for the Miners.



Today, he was handed a starting role when Ashanti Gold SC faced off with Dreams FC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



In the game serving as a matchday 15 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 league campaign, Yaw Annor opened the scoring for the home team when he fired in an effort in the 14th minute.



Late in the second half, Yaw Annor netted his second of the afternoon from the spot after his team had pushed and pushed for a second goal.



Although a Maxwell Arthur will end up in the Ashgold net, it could not save Dreams FC from a defeat as the Miners held on to win 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



