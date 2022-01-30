2021/22 GPL matchday 15: Bechem United record narrow 1-0 victory at Aduana

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United put up an impressive display on Saturday afternoon to pip Aduana Stars to a 1-0 victory in the Ghana Premier League.



The team nicknamed the Hunters have excelled since the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league commenced.



Due to their exploits, they have been touted as top four contenders even as the first round of the campaign is yet to be completed.



Today at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Bechem United locked horns with Aduana Stars in a game serving as a matchday 15 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.



Following a strong first half performance, the visitors led at halftime courtesy of a striker form attacker Samuel Osei Kuffuor.



Although Aduana Stars would do well in the second half the team failed to threaten and hence could not equalize.



In the end, Bechem United held on to win by the lone goal to amass the maximum three points.



