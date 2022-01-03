2021/22 GPL matchday 11: Struggling WAFA SC defeat Elmina Sharks 2-0 in Sogakope

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

WAFA SC on Sunday afternoon played some impressive football as the team cruised past Elmina Sharks with a deserved 2-0 victory in the Ghana Premier League.



The team from Sogakope since the start of the 2021/2022 Ghanaian top-flight league has struggled especially in the hands of the team’s new head coach who arrived from Spain.



Today at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, WAFA SC hosted Elmina Sharks in a matchday 11 encounter of the league season to battle for points.



On the back of a goalless scoreline at the end of the first half, hardworking striker Justus Torsutey scored a minute into the second half to give the hosts the lead.



Four minutes later, Sampson Agyapong netted a second goal for WAFA SC as the side held on to secure a 2-0 win at the end of the match to earn all three points.



With the win today, WAFA SC have climbed out of the relegation zone and now 15th on the league log.