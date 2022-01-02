2021/22 GPL match week 11 preview: King Faisal vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal switch focus to the Ghana Premier League where they have to beat Bibiani Gold Stars to reclaim the top spot.



King Faisal ended the year impressively with a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup, completing the double over their fierce city rivals in a month.



However, Asante Kotoko on Saturday started the new year with a win at the dreaded Dormaa and as a result, sat top in the league.



King Faisal knows only a win on Sunday against Gold Stars can take them back to the summit and they must be poised for the action at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Gold Stars haven't been good travellers, like many others, with just one point picked up from five trips.



They will be hoping to cause an upset against King Faisal who are unbeaten in Kumasi with their worst result thus far being a draw.



This is the first meeting between the two sides in the top-flight with King Faisal being the clear favourites.