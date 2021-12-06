2021/22 GPL: Week 6 Match Report - AshantiGold 0-0 Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold SC failed to make their home count as they were held by Legon Cities FC to a scoreless stalemate at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday.



The matchday six encounter saw the Miners and the Royals create very few scoring opportunities in the end.



Cities winless run has now been stretched to four matches while AshantiGold fail to win at home for the second time this campaign.



AshantiGold stop-gap coach Thomas Duah made five changes to the team that were beaten 2-0 in Tamale by RTU last week.



Young defender Ali Mohammed was handed his first senior debut for the Miners as he replaced Richard Osei Agyemang in central defence.



Gordon Kusi Brokelyn also got his first start of the season taking the place of Abdul Salam.



Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Elijah Addai and Eric Esso also came into the starting lineup to replace Kwadwo Amoako, Kennedy Ashia and Stephen Nyarko respectively.



Maxwell Konadu on the other hand made four alterations to the squad that lost at home to Aduana Stars in the last round in Accra.



Fit-again Michael Ampadu was named in the starting list for the first time this term as he replaced Nat Kwame Akwah.



Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, Osman Amadu and Andrews Ntim Manu also got their place in the starting lineup.



The home side with the first attempt on goal in the 15th minute after Seth Osei's final delivery went wide following a beautiful run from centre to drive past four players.



Cities nearly got the opening goal of the match in the 41st minute when Jonah Attuquaye's free-kick from the edge of the box struck the woodwork.



AshantiGold came close again in the second half but Abdul Salam's effort was cleared off the line by a Cities with a rebound by Addai also blocked.



AshantiGold will make a journey to Sogakope to take on WAFA SC in the next round whereas Cities host Berekum Chelsea in Accra.