2021/22 GPL Week 34 Match Report: Dreams FC 2-0 Medeama SC

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC maintained their winning run after beating Medeama SC in final day of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Still Believe lads shot into the lead in the 30th minute through Issah Ibrahim with a beautiful strike.



Ignatius Osei Fosu and his outfit had to go to recess with a goal advantage.



After the break, the Dawu-based club looked more purposeful as they grabbed the second goal in the 70th minute through Issah Ibrahim to seal the win.



Medeama despite suffering defeat maintained their second spot on the league table with 56 points as the 2021/22 Ghana league season finally comes to an end.



Dreams FC on the other hand finished the season on the 13th position with 44 points.