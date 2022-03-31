2021/22 GPL Week 22 Match Report: Bechem United against Dreams ends goalless

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The match week 22 Ghana Premier League game between Bechem United and Dreams FC ended goalless in Dawu.



In the first few minutes, the Hunters looked solid in midfield, sitting back on most occasions and hoping to catch their opponents on a counter-attack.



Bechem United nearly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, but Clinton Duodu's pass to Annor at the far post was intercepted by skipper Abdul Jalilu in time.



Dreams FC had another explosive start in the second half when Huzaif Ali made a quick run to unleash a belter that was stopped by the goalkeeper.



The hosts were given a penalty on the stroke of full time when Agyenim Boateng was brought down in the box.



The strong striker took a move forward, but his kick was courageously stopped by Iddrisu Abdulai. The game ended 0-0 both teams return to their home base to prepare for their next games.