2021/22 GPL Week 2: Match Report - Elmina Sharks 1-3 Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC secured their first win of the season with a stunning display that produced a 3-1 result against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.



Coming into the game, Sharks were slight favourites because they managed to earn a point while Dreams had zero from opening weekend, but the Dawu Boys put on a show and deservedly won in Elmina.



Dreams went ahead in the 23rd minute thanks to Agyenim Boateng Mensah and two minutes later extended their lead through Kwaku Karikari.



Odartey Lamptey's side upped their game in the second half and were rewarded with a goal scored by forward Ebenezer Boadi in the 77th minute.



Sharks threw a lot of men forward in search of the equaliser and they paid the ultimate price as wonderkid Fatawu Isshaku netted the winner for Dreams.



Dreams move to top half of the table while Sharks are 15th after two games.