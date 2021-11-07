2021/22 GPL Week 2: Match Report - Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea were held at home by Techiman Eleven Wonders in the first Bono derby of the season on Sunday, November 7, 2021.



The Blues failed to recover from defeat on matchday one to Bibiani Gold Stars as they played out a goalless draw at the Golden City Park.



Both teams looked sloppy and miles away from their best as few chances were created in the first half.



Chelsea, the hosts looked the more determined side but lacked the cutting edge with most of the attacking threat coming from Bright Amponsah.



The Biribies upped their game in the second half but a strong defensive display by the visitors kept Chelsea at bay.



Eleven Wonder were resolute in defence and made sure the doors were completely shut to walk home with a point.



The two teams are winless after two games in the new season.