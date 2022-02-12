You are here: HomeSports2022 02 12Article 1467388

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021/22 GPL: Week 17 Match Preview - RTU vs Hearts of Oak

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

RTU have not lost at home since losing 1-0 to Medeama in December last year RTU have not lost at home since losing 1-0 to Medeama in December last year

Real Tamale United are ready for Sunday's high-profile match against defending champions Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to end the first round of the season.

The Pride of the North will have to do that without talisman David Abagna who is yet to recover from the injury he sustained at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

But during the mid-season transfer window RTU bolstered their set up with the loan signing of Victor Aidoo and Issah Akuka from Hearts of Oak.

The duo are eligible to face their former club.

RTU have not lost at home since losing 1-0 to Medeama in December last year but have won once in four matches.

In their last match played at the venue, Shaibu Tanko's boys drew 1-1 with Karela United.

Hearts of Oak are yet to recover from the derby defeat to Great Olympics last week.

The Phobians have been chequered this term and their title defending seems to be slipping through their hands.

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari made his debut last week and his presence in the team is expected to boost Samuel Boadu and his boys.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

'Arrest' of #FixTheCountry convener: What we know so far

Businessleading business icon

Government is working to make the Ghana Card a central identification document

We did not certify Ghana Card as e-passport - ICAO clarifies

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Oxlade and the lady he had sex with

Woman in Oxlade’s leaked video claims boyfriend dumped her

Africaleading africa news icon

Religious police in Kano destroyed almost 4 million bottles of seized beer | Credit: @Naija_PR

VIDEO: How Nigeria’s Islamic police destroyed 3.8 million bottles of seized beer

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Criminalisation of free speech and journalism - Mahama writes to 'brother' Akufo-Addo