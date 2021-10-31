2021/22 GPL Week 1: Match Preview - Real Tamale United vs Great Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Tamale United face a stubborn Great Olympics side in their first Ghana Premier League outing in eight years.



The northern powerhouse will host the Sunday night encounter scheduled for 6 pm at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale.



RTU secured promotion to the top-flight last season thanks to a stroke of final day luck.



The club was relegated in 2013, ending their over 30 years stay in the league. Many had thought they would make a quick return but it took them eight years to finally get it right.



Coming into the season, they haven’t set any audacious target. All they want to achieve is to avoid relegation.



Their opponents set the same target for last season but overachieved with a sixth-placed finish. Olympics did so well that at a point, they were considered as contenders for the title.



Sunday’s meeting is a test for both sides. RTU have to prove they have what it takes to survive while Olympics must show that they can finish in the top half once again, despite losing their inspirational captain Galdson Awako to Hearts of Oak.



Awako contributed 11 goals to the 37 scored by Olympics last season, and his absence is a big blow.



RTU made some interesting signings during the break with David Abagna being the notable one, joining from AshantiGold.



The central midfielder who can play as a forward is a trusted source for goals. Abagna scored nine goals and assisted five in 30 games last season.



A cagey game is expected with the team that shows more fight and character likely to take the three points.