2021/22 GPL: Preview of WAFA vs Medeama

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

WAFA are down and look like a club in shambles after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Ghana Premier League.



The Academy Boys face in-form side Medeama on Sunday but the dice looks loaded against them.



They have been listless in their recent matches and uncharacteristically, they are at the foot of the table.



WAFA have lost three matches in a row (Aduana Stars 3-0, 0-1 AshantiGold and Berekum Chelsea 2-0) and failed to score in those matches.



Head coach Guille continues to tweak his team to see if they can recapture their verve.



Medeama are unbeaten in their last five matches with three wins and two draws.



A change in coach seems to have worked for the Mauve and Yellows as Coach Umar Abdul Rabi has held the fort.



The former Right to Dream Academy coach has managed to get the best out of his players and against his former employers, he will try to make a statement



