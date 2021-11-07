2021/22 GPL Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Premier League champions, Berekum Chelsea will welcome regional rivals Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Golden City Park for matchday two of the new season.



Both sides lost their opening games, with Chelsea suffering an away defeat to newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars as Wonders were beaten at home by Ashantigold.



The two sides have gone through several changes since the end of last season. Chelsea lost stars players Stephen Amankona and Ushau Abu to Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak respectively.



Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders had to go through managerial changes as Yaw Acheampong replaced Ignatius Fosu.



Sunday's game at the Golden City Park is crucial to both sides, although it is early days in the Ghana Premier League.



They both looked unconvincing on match day one and it looks like it will take time for Bono clubs to find their rhythm.



The two sides have met four times in the Ghana Premier League with Eleven Wonders having a good record against the Blues. Eleven Wonders have won three of these games, with Chelsea's only win coming last season at the Golden City Park.



In the last five premier league games, Chelsea have won two and lost three and Eleven Wonders won three and lost two.



Prediction: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Eleven Wonders



