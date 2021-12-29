2021/22 GPL: Hearts' outstanding game against Berekum Chelsea to be played today

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak’s outstanding Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea is set to be played today, December 29, 2021, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed.



The match week five tie was postponed due to Hearts’ participation in the CAF inter-club competitions which they failed to make it into the group stages after losing in the final playoffs of the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.



According to the GFA, the match will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium due to the supposed renovation works ongoing at the Accra Sports stadium.



Below is a statement from the GFA’s official website:



“Accra Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea in their outstanding Ghana Premier League Matchweek 5 game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, December 29.



The fixture was postponed due to the Defending league champions’ participation in the CAF competition preliminary matches.



Dates for Hearts of Oak’s remaining outstanding matches against Medeama and Asante Kotoko will be announced soon.”



Hearts of Oak are 13th on the league table with 10 points after playing seven games this season.