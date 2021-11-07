2021/22 GPL: Eric Esso wins MOTM award in AshantiGold's draw with Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold midfielder, Eric Esso was adjudged as the man of the match when they were held at home by Karela United FC in a 1-1 scoreline on Saturday afternoon.



Esso was instrumental for the hosts as they came from behind to earn a point from the match.



The 27-year-old earned a place in the starting lineup after he netted the match-winner in their 1-0 away win at Eleven Wonders FC last week.



Esso came close to scoring again on Saturday but his thunderous strike from the center struck the woodwork in the 15th minute of the game.



Mohammed Humin Dafie got the opening goal of the fixture in the 35th minute with a shot from outside the box.



AshantiGold got the equalizer five minutes later through Isaac Opoku Agyemang who converted a penalty.