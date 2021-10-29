2021/22 GPL: Accra Lions are ambitious and here to stay in GPL - Rainer Kraft

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions head coach, Rainer Kraft has disclosed that his side is very ambitious and is here to stay in the Ghana Premier League.



The newly-promoted side will kick-off the new season against Elmina Sharks on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Accra Sports Stadium.



Prior to their first-ever match in the Ghana Premier League, coach Rainer Kraft told accralions.com, "We are very ambitious; the team has an ambitious coach. We want to win matches and we want to be in the best possible position."



"We know it's a different thing to be in Division One but we will give our best to succeed."



He added, "We have worked very very hard on our physical abilities in the last few weeks, we are definitely ready. We had our preseason friendly versus Hearts of Oak which we luckily won."



"We gave them a good prep match for their qualification cup match so I think we are prepared."



“We have made a lot of signings in all parts of the pitch, all of them are very young, and very promising players."