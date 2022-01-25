2021/22 GHPL: Second transfer window opens on February 1

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second registration window for the 2021/2022 season will be opened from 00:01 am., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and closed at 11:59 pm., Thursday, February 24, 2022.



Clubs are however reminded that the window for both International and Domestic (ITMS and DTMS) transfers for Ghana which was opened at 00:01 am. Saturday, January 1, 2022, will close at 11:59 pm Monday, January 31, 2022.



All clubs are to take note and transfer all their players through the ITMS and DTMS when the transfer window opens at 11:59 pm. on Monday, January 31, 2022, and register their players when the registration window opens at 00.01 am. Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



Clubs are kindly reminded to fully comply with the directive and take note as there shall be no extensions to the window.