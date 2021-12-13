2021/22 GHPL: Oppong, Abbey Quaye and Issahaku shortlisted for Player of the Month award

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of November.



Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Great Olympics’ Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Issahaku Abdul Fatau of Dreams FC.



The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for November award will be announced on Wednesday December 15, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.



The nominated players are:



Most Valuable Player- Nominees Maxwell Abbey Quaye MVPs won- 1 Goal scored - 6



Isaac Oppong MVPs won - 1 Goal scored - 3



Issahaku Abdul Fataw MVPs won - 2 Goals scored - 4