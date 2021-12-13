You are here: HomeSports2021 12 13Article 1422253

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

2021/22 GHPL: Oppong, Abbey Quaye and Issahaku shortlisted for Player of the Month award

Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of November.

Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Great Olympics’ Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Issahaku Abdul Fatau of Dreams FC.

The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for November award will be announced on Wednesday December 15, 2021.

Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.

The nominated players are:

Most Valuable Player- Nominees Maxwell Abbey Quaye MVPs won- 1 Goal scored - 6

Isaac Oppong MVPs won - 1 Goal scored - 3

Issahaku Abdul Fataw MVPs won - 2 Goals scored - 4

