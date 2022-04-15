2021/22 GHPL: Match officials for week 25 announced

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022
Source: footballghana.com
The Referee's Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced match officials for Matchweek 25 of the Ghana Premier League.
Below are the details:
Match: Accra Hearts Of Oak Sc VS Elmina Sharks FC
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Bashiru Dauda
Assistants: Isaac Kofi Nyamekye & Eric Ndebugri
4th Referee: George Mawuli Vormawoh
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Venue Media Officer: Sena Richards
Gfa Cameraman: Felix Anyane
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Eleven Wonders VS Bechem United
Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park
Referee: Ibrahim Abdulai
Assistants: Ali Timuah Baah & Isaac Opoku Antwi
4th Referee: Musah Mubarik
Match Commissioner: Alhassan Seidu
Venue Media Officer: Obed Frimpong Anane
Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Aduana VS Ashantigold
Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu Park
Referee: Abdul Latif Adaari
Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Abdul-Salam Abdulai
4th Referee: Andrews Awurisa
Match Commissioner: Mark Kodua
Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng
Gfa Cameraman: Paul Egbenya
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Legon Cities VS Medeama
Venue: El Wak Stadium
Referee: Eso Doh Morison
Assistants: Courage Kuedufia & Richard Appiah
4th Referee: Ali Musah
Match Commissioner: Alhassan Mohammed
Venue Media Officer: Emmanuel Dose
Gfa Cameraman: Solomon Poakwa
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Real Tamale United VS Asante Kotoko
Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium
Referee: Franklin Akumatey
Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong & Francis Bondzie Arthur
4th Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey
Venue Media Officer: Muntaka Mohammed
Live On Startimes
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: King Faisal VS Accra Lions
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium
Referee: Albert Azantilow
Assistants: Bawa Haruna & Sulemana Salau Deen
4th Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri
Match Commissioner: James Mornah
Venue Media Officer: Obed Acheampong
Gfa Cameraman: Emmanuel Lartey
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Bibiani Goldstars VS Great Olympics
Venue: Duns Park
Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir
Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & Patrick Papala
4th Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh
Match Commissioner: Joseph Yeboah Acheampong
Venue Media Officer: Seth Adjei
Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Wafa VS Berekum Chelsea
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Wiseman Ghartey
Assistants: Gilbert Adom Mensah & Frederick Danful
4th Referee: Emmanuel Don Quansah
Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh
Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor
Gfa Cameraman: Lord Yeboah
Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022
Match: Karela VS Dreams
Venue: Cam Park
Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe
Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Kofi Nyarko Bekae
4th Referee: Richmond Antwi
Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo
Venue Media Officer: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe