Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

2021/22 GHPL: Match officials for week 25 announced

The Referee's Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced match officials for Matchweek 25 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below are the details:

Match: Accra Hearts Of Oak Sc VS Elmina Sharks FC

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Assistants: Isaac Kofi Nyamekye & Eric Ndebugri

4th Referee: George Mawuli Vormawoh

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Venue Media Officer: Sena Richards

Gfa Cameraman: Felix Anyane

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Eleven Wonders VS Bechem United

Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park

Referee: Ibrahim Abdulai

Assistants: Ali Timuah Baah & Isaac Opoku Antwi

4th Referee: Musah Mubarik

Match Commissioner: Alhassan Seidu

Venue Media Officer: Obed Frimpong Anane

Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Aduana VS Ashantigold

Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu Park

Referee: Abdul Latif Adaari

Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Abdul-Salam Abdulai

4th Referee: Andrews Awurisa

Match Commissioner: Mark Kodua

Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng

Gfa Cameraman: Paul Egbenya

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Legon Cities VS Medeama

Venue: El Wak Stadium

Referee: Eso Doh Morison

Assistants: Courage Kuedufia & Richard Appiah

4th Referee: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Alhassan Mohammed

Venue Media Officer: Emmanuel Dose

Gfa Cameraman: Solomon Poakwa

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Real Tamale United VS Asante Kotoko

Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium

Referee: Franklin Akumatey

Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong & Francis Bondzie Arthur

4th Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey

Venue Media Officer: Muntaka Mohammed

Live On Startimes

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: King Faisal VS Accra Lions

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium

Referee: Albert Azantilow

Assistants: Bawa Haruna & Sulemana Salau Deen

4th Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri

Match Commissioner: James Mornah

Venue Media Officer: Obed Acheampong

Gfa Cameraman: Emmanuel Lartey

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Bibiani Goldstars VS Great Olympics

Venue: Duns Park

Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & Patrick Papala

4th Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Match Commissioner: Joseph Yeboah Acheampong

Venue Media Officer: Seth Adjei

Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Wafa VS Berekum Chelsea

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Wiseman Ghartey

Assistants: Gilbert Adom Mensah & Frederick Danful

4th Referee: Emmanuel Don Quansah

Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh

Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor

Gfa Cameraman: Lord Yeboah

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Match: Karela VS Dreams

Venue: Cam Park

Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe

Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Kofi Nyarko Bekae

4th Referee: Richmond Antwi

Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo

Venue Media Officer: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe

