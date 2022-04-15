2021/22 GHPL: Match officials for week 25 announced

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Referee's Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced match officials for Matchweek 25 of the Ghana Premier League.



Below are the details:



Match: Accra Hearts Of Oak Sc VS Elmina Sharks FC



Venue: Accra Sports Stadium



Referee: Bashiru Dauda



Assistants: Isaac Kofi Nyamekye & Eric Ndebugri



4th Referee: George Mawuli Vormawoh



Match Commissioner: James Adjei



Venue Media Officer: Sena Richards



Gfa Cameraman: Felix Anyane



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Eleven Wonders VS Bechem United



Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park



Referee: Ibrahim Abdulai



Assistants: Ali Timuah Baah & Isaac Opoku Antwi



4th Referee: Musah Mubarik



Match Commissioner: Alhassan Seidu



Venue Media Officer: Obed Frimpong Anane



Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Aduana VS Ashantigold



Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu Park



Referee: Abdul Latif Adaari



Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Abdul-Salam Abdulai



4th Referee: Andrews Awurisa



Match Commissioner: Mark Kodua



Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng



Gfa Cameraman: Paul Egbenya



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Legon Cities VS Medeama



Venue: El Wak Stadium



Referee: Eso Doh Morison



Assistants: Courage Kuedufia & Richard Appiah



4th Referee: Ali Musah



Match Commissioner: Alhassan Mohammed



Venue Media Officer: Emmanuel Dose



Gfa Cameraman: Solomon Poakwa



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Real Tamale United VS Asante Kotoko



Venue: Aliu Mahama Stadium



Referee: Franklin Akumatey



Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong & Francis Bondzie Arthur



4th Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey



Venue Media Officer: Muntaka Mohammed



Live On Startimes



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: King Faisal VS Accra Lions



Venue: Baba Yara Stadium



Referee: Albert Azantilow



Assistants: Bawa Haruna & Sulemana Salau Deen



4th Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri



Match Commissioner: James Mornah



Venue Media Officer: Obed Acheampong



Gfa Cameraman: Emmanuel Lartey



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Bibiani Goldstars VS Great Olympics



Venue: Duns Park



Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir



Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & Patrick Papala



4th Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh



Match Commissioner: Joseph Yeboah Acheampong



Venue Media Officer: Seth Adjei



Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Wafa VS Berekum Chelsea



Venue: Sogakope



Referee: Wiseman Ghartey



Assistants: Gilbert Adom Mensah & Frederick Danful



4th Referee: Emmanuel Don Quansah



Match Commissioner: Michael Ayeh



Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor



Gfa Cameraman: Lord Yeboah



Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022



Match: Karela VS Dreams



Venue: Cam Park



Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe



Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Kofi Nyarko Bekae



4th Referee: Richmond Antwi



Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo



Venue Media Officer: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe