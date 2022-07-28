2021/22 Division One League final table for Zone Two released by Ghana FA

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 2021/22 National Division One League ended successfully with Samartex 1996 topping Zone Two and qualifying for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The Sameraboi-based club qualified at the expense of giants Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and New Edubiase United to make a remarkable entry into the elite League as they amassed 66 points after 30 League matches to win the Zone.



Four Clubs, namely, Wassaman United, Sekondi Hasaacas, Unistar Academy, and Achiken FC suffered relegation to the third tier after finishing 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th in the table respectively.



The number of relegated clubs increased from three to four because Elmina Sharks and WAFA got relegated from the Premier League and would play in Zone Two of the Division One League next season.



