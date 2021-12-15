You are here: HomeSports2021 12 15Article 1424698

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

2021/2022 GPL: Great Olympics beat Gold Stars 2-0 to end winless run

Great Olympics on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 to end a run of four matches without a win in the Ghana Premier League.

The team from the capital in the last four outings, only managed to pick a couple of points after losing two and drawing the other two games.

The team moved its home game from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Great Olympics dominated play and had the lead at halftime courtesy of an equalizer from midfielder James Akaminko in the 18th minute.

Later in the second half, a strike from talisman Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye sealed a delightful 2-0 win for Accra Great Olympics to see the team pick all three points from Bibiani Gold Stars.

The victory sees Olympics move to fourth on the Ghana Premier League temporarily until all matchday eight games of the 2021/22 season are cleared later in the day.

