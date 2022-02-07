2021/2022 GPL: Elmina Sharks beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 to return to winning ways

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks FC defied every odds against them to beat Asante Kotoko SC at the Nduom Sports Complex in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.



The Botwekumba came from a goal down to overcome the league leaders 2-1 to end their nine matches winless streak. The win is so crucial to Sharks who also got their first three points in 2022.



This will surely be a morale booster for the home side in their relegation dogfight.



Sharks gaffer Kobina Amissah handed debuts to new additions Prince Adedia Kpodo and Yussif Alhassan Chibsah as they replaced Kingsley Adjei and Enoch Agblenyo respectively.



Skipper Suraj Ibrahim, Francis Oteng and Isaac Donkor also paved for the inclusions of Clenn Afful, Dominic Eshun and Alhaji Mustapha in the starting lineup.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum maintained an unchanged starting lineup for the 3rd straight time this season keep same team that beat Medeama SC and Great Olympics.



Back to bataan Justice Blay made the bench for the first time since he returned to the club in the current transfer window.



Blay was introduced in the second half of the encounter when he replaced Mudasiru Salifu.



Kotoko opened the scoring of the match in the 39th minute when Dickson Afoakwa tapped in a pass from Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue Omgba after an excellent effort.



The lead lasted for just three minutes as Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw Boadi headed home a cross in the 42nd minute to level for the Botwekumba.



Sharks got themselves in the lead in eight minutes into the second half after Mustapha converted a penalty following a retaken.



His first kick was saved by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim but he had come over the line to make the save.



The Porcupine Warriors came very close to leveling matters but Abdul Ganiu Ismail's powerful shot from the edge of the box was brilliantly saved by Sharks goalie Joseph Essam in the 73rd minute.







Kotoko had the opportunity to draw level in the additional minutes after getting a penalty after Kpodo handled the ball inside the box.



Cameroonian forward Mbella Etouga Franch Thierry stepped up for the spot kick but his attempt was saved by goalkeeper Essiam.



Kotoko finished the game with ten men as left-back Ibrahim Imoro was sent off for dissent.