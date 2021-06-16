You are here: HomeSports2021 06 16Article 1287901

2021/2022 EPL fixtures: Man City face Spurs, Brentford host Arsenal, Liverpool dey go Norwich in first games

Champions Manchester City go face Tottenham for di opening weekend of di 2021-22 Premier League season.

Di first fixtures go happun on 14 August and newly promoted Brentford go host Arsenal in dia first top-flight game since di 1946-47 season.

Norwich and Watford, wey also collect promotion last season, go face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.

Manchester United go jam Leeds for Old Trafford, while Champions League winners Chelsea go host Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City na favourites to retain dia Premier League title but opponents in dia first game - Spurs, Norwich, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea and Liverpool - go give dem tough start.

Towards di end if di 2020-21 campaign, authorities allow Premier League clubs to bring some of dia fans when dem ease Covid-19 restrictions.

E no dey clear how many fans go fit attend di opening fixtures of di new season but di Premier League say dem dey "committed to di ambition of full stadiums, including away supporters".

First round of fixtures in full

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Di stats - 11 in a row for City?

  • Manchester City don win dia first league match for di last 10 season. Di oda team wey get dat kain long run for top-flight history na Aston Villa between 1891-92 and 1900-01.


  • Brentford opening day match against Arsenal go be dia first top-flight game for 74 years, since di 1-0 defeat wey Gunners nack dem for May 1947.


  • Leeds never win any of dia past 16 league visits to Old Trafford against Manchester United. Dia last victory na February 1981.


  • Liverpool dey unbeaten in dia past 14 Premier League matches against Norwich.


  • Everton never lose any opening match in any of di past nine Premier League campaigns while Southampton don win only one time in dia past 14 Premier League campaigns.


  • West Ham don lose dia first Premier League match in each of di past five seasons.


